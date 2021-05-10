Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to $175.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRRSF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.33.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

