Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Sells $958,375.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TROX opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

