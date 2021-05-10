Truadvice LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after buying an additional 399,316 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

