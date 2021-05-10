Truadvice LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.