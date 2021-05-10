Truadvice LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

