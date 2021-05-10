Truadvice LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $291.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

