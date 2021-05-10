Truadvice LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avantor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,506. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

