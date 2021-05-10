Truadvice LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

