True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$7.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

