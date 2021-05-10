Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

TFC opened at $61.57 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

