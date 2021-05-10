Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.
TFC opened at $61.57 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
