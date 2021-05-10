Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of FUN opened at $48.36 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

