Truist Securiti Weighs in on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

LOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.