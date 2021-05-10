Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

