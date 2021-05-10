Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

