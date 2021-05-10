Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in The Southern by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $66.26 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.