Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

