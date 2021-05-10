Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

TUP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

