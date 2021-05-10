TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP opened at $37.29 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.