Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.88

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tuya in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuya stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,947,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tuya as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

