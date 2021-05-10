Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

