Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Twitter by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

