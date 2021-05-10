Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,202,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $399.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.30 and a 200 day moving average of $429.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

