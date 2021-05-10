UBS Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,507.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,433.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,246.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,017.26 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

