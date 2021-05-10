UBS Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

