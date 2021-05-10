UGAS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $1.16 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

