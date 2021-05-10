UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.11

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get UGI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in UGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.