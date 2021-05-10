UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.