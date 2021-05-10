Unisocks Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,792.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Unisocks has a market cap of $27.31 million and approximately $36,792.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $86,974.29 or 1.48059339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

