United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.00

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 3082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

