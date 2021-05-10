United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $195.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.20.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

