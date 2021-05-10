Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $95.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.