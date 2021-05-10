Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $95.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.