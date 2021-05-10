US Bancorp DE Buys 105,229 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 172.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

