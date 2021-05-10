US Bancorp DE Has $4.31 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

