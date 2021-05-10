US Bancorp DE Purchases 631 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AutoZone by 73.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in AutoZone by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,507.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,433.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,017.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,449.27.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

