US Bancorp DE Purchases 861 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

