US Bancorp DE Sells 1,070 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $337.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.10 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

