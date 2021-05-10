Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.94.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VLO stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

