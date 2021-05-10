Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $271.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.