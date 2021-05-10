Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.14 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

