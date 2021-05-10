Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,834 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $52.32. 32,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

