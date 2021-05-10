Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.34. 43,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.