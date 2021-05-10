Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,151,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

