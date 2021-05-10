Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. 45,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,460. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

