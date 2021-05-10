Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,525 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 2.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $41,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

