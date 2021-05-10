Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 81,345 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

C traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $76.68. 379,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,623,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

