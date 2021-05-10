Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

