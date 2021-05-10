Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

VNTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.59. 5,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,990. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $489.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.