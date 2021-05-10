Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,756,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $147,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

VTR opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.