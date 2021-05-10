Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.46. 32,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,101. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

