VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stake Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

VER stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

